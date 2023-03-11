Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 26,023 put options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,803 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.87 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.