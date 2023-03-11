Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 10th (BARC, CTRN, FGP, HLF, HLIT, ICD, LLOY, LXRX, NWG, QNRX)

Mar 11th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 10th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a sell rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

