StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,075 shares of company stock worth $3,687,457. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STEP traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,347. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.