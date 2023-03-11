State Street Corp Purchases 7,985 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,075,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.