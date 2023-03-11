State Street Corp Purchases 499,204 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.23% of Eversource Energy worth $1,963,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ES opened at $72.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

