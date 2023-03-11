State Street Corp Purchases 302,077 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.34% of Emerson Electric worth $1,879,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

