State Street Corp Purchases 210,054 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,402,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 33,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

