State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,811,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,151,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 4.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

ICE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.