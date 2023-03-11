State Street Corp Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.30% of Williams Companies worth $2,544,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

