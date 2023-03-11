State Street Corp Has $2.78 Billion Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,415,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra worth $2,781,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sempra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.