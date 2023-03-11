State Street Corp Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.95% of ServiceNow worth $3,009,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,098,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,351,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 169,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,987,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.17. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 259.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

