Stargate Finance (STG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.42 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $82.17 million and approximately $49.42 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00431344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.33 or 0.29156023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.