Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Starco Brands Price Performance
Starco Brands stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Starco Brands has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30.
Starco Brands Company Profile
