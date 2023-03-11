Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Price Performance

Starco Brands stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Starco Brands has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

