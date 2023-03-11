Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

