Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

SRUUF stock opened at 11.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1 year low of 9.40 and a 1 year high of 16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is 12.35 and its 200-day moving average is 11.98.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

