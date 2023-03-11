Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Purchases 6,190 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spok Stock Up 0.6 %

SPOK stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is 114.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOK. StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

