Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectris Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEPJY remained flat at $19.98 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

