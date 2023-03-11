Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in February

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 27,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

