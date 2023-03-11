Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in February

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 27,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.33.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
