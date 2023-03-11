Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,236 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

