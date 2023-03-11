Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 73,059 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,059 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

