Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 546 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.1% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $2,940,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.25. 1,252,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

