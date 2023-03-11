Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,535,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

