Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

