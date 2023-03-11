Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.