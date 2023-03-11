Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $40.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

