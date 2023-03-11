Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.9% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 934,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

