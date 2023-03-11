Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

