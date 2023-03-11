Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 1.8%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34). 172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.69. The stock has a market cap of £131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.