Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 2,332,835 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

