Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Daniel Lee Jones Acquires 2,495 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

