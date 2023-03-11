South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.49. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Equities analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

