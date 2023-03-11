South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.49.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

