Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.37. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.
About Sopra Steria Group
