Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.37. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

About Sopra Steria Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.