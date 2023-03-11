Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 389.8% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 8,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

