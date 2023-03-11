Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Solo Brands Stock Up 21.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
