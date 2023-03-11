Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Solo Brands Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $471,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

