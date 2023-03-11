Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 0.5%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

See Also

