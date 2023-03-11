Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

