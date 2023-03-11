Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SOI opened at $9.43 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

