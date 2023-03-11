SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
Shares of SOBKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 58,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,134. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.
About SoftBank
