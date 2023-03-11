SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Down 1.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.41. Approximately 1,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.71% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

