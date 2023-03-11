SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.41. 1,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.