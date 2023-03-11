SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Purchases 180,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

