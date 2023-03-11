Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:SLACU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 2,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

