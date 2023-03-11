Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

