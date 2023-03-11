SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $28.79 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

