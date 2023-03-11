SingularityNET Price Tops $0.31 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $374.48 million and $152.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00225560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32878249 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $208,067,113.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.