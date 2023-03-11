SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $365.58 million and $167.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00223878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32878249 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $208,067,113.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

