Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $43,000 Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 8.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 332,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the second quarter valued at $38,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 8.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 168.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMUB opened at $14.04 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2511 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

