Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

