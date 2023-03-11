Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $34,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

